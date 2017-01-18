Beloit students to attend Presidential Inauguration Friday
"We just live in Beloit, it's a small town where not much happens," Junior Abby Garsow said. "So going to a big city like Washington D.C. and seeing all this history happen, it's definitely going down in the books."
