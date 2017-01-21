Beloit man dies from fire injuries
CITY OF BELOIT A 29-year-old Beloit man has succumbed to his burn injuries from a house fire last Sunday. Investigators say the fire in the porch area of the house on Liberty Avenue likely started from smoking materials being too close to combustibles.
