Beloit man arrested after vehicle pursuit

A vehicle pursuit that reached speeds up to 100 mph ended with the driver brandishing a knife before being arrested Saturday, according a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release. At 11:02 p.m. New Year's Eve, deputies started to pursue a pickup truck moving north erratically on Highway 51 near Inman Parkway.

