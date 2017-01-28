Beloit Fire Makes bulletproof vests mandatory for paramedics on disturbance calls
In these uncertain times, come new mandatory measures for Beloit Fire Paramedics. The first responders are now required to wear bullet proof vests on disturbance calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC