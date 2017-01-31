Beloit College addressing hate crimes against two students

The first incident was reported Wednesday, when a swastika was drawn on the residence hall door of a student of Jewish faith. The same student reported receiving a note Friday that featured another swastika, anti-Semitic derogatory terms, a reference to the Holocaust and a threat telling the student to watch her back, according to a story by Will Tomer, editor-in-chief of the Beloit College Round Table student newspaper.

