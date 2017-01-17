Avis W. Masterson, Beloit, WI
Avis W. "Tuffy" Masterson, 89, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, January 19, 2017 with her family in attendance. She was born April 24, 1927 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of George A. and Ethel Steventon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC