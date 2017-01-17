Alvina B. Hollibush, Beloit, WI
Alvina B. Hollibush, age 95, of Beloit, died Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in her home. She was born July 14, 1921 to the late George and Janet Jordan in Ipswich, SD.
