23-year-old Beloit man arrested after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Rock County Sheriff's deputies had to deploy stop sticks after a high-speed chase involving a vehicle in the Town of Beloit. It happened late Saturday night, around 11 p.m., on S. USH 51 by Inman Pkwy.
