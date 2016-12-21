Southern Wisconsin to get considerable snowfall this weekend
Much of southern Wisconsin is expected to get 6 to 10 inches of snow this weekend along with a blast of chilly weather next week, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Friday morning for Rock, Walworth and 18 other counties in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w...
|Oct '16
|nodof
|12
|looking for monthly rental propriety
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
