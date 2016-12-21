School Board Seeks Candidate, Jill Gunderson Served Six Years
The Clinton Community District School Board met at the Clinton High School on Monday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. Board Members present were: Gary Gilbank, Jill Gunderson, Ken Luety, Melissa Manthei, Evelyn Propp, and Tom Howard. Dustin Esselman was absent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w...
|Oct '16
|nodof
|12
|looking for monthly rental propriety
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC