Public record for Dec. 22, 2016
In trying to avoid the impact, Finucan's van clipped a car next to her, driven by Amy J. Hartley, 47, of 1511 Lee Lane, Janesville. Watson was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w...
|Oct '16
|nodof
|12
|looking for monthly rental propriety
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC