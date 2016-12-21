Public record for Dec. 15, 2016

Also cited for retail theft, and resisting and obstructing an officer. - LISA OSTRANDER , 38, Delavan, and CONNIE L. MEINEN, 35, Delavan, at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 7, at Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, both on suspicion of one count of felony retail theft.

