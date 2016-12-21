Police report finding large amount of marijuana in UPS package
A Beloit man was arrested Thursday after receiving a UPS package containing nearly three pounds of suspected marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court. Trail M. Leland, 38, of 808 Hackett St., Beloit, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana as second offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w...
|Oct '16
|nodof
|12
|looking for monthly rental propriety
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC