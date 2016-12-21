Other Views: Criticism of recount pro...

Other Views: Criticism of recount process unwarranted

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Rock County Board of Canvass members Lucille Vickerman, David Vaughn and myself would like to respond to concerns about the legitimacy of the machine count and the procedures used during the recount of the presidential election, as well to a Dec. 7 Sound Off caller's comments regarding the presidential race recount. Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson did not refuse to do a hand recount as alleged, nor did she try to hide anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis... Oct '16 ebqbny 1
News House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w... Oct '16 nodof 12
looking for monthly rental propriety Sep '16 Megan billue 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,214

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC