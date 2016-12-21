Man charged after Beloit shooting
A 19-year-old Beloit man is charged with party to felony murder after an attempted robbery during a drug deal led to a shooting death and another injury. Joldany Rodriguez, 19, Savion N. Latimer, 16, also of Beloit, and two other 16-year-olds drove Friday afternoon to a parking lot at 1611 Hackett St. in Beloit to rob a man of his marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday.
