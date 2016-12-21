Man arrested on sixth-offense OWI charges

A Beloit man was arrested in Janesville on Friday on charges of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated after a hit-and-run accident. Albert L. Blankenship, 51, of 925 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Morse Street, Janesville, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.