Janesville police seek help in hit-and-run incident

Janesville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle and its driver that are believed to have hit a man, who was crossing the street at Laurel Avenue and North Pearl Street around midnight Saturday. The 35-year-old Beloit man reported the hit-and-run incident at 1 a.m. Sunday while being treated for minor injuries at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center and before being released, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

