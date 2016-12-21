Janesville man faces 7th-offense into...

Janesville man faces 7th-offense intoxicated driving charge

Monday Dec 12

Vern A. Long, 60, of 1816 Kensington St., registered a 0.124 blood-alcohol level after he was arrested the afternoon of Nov. 22 in Beloit, according to the criminal complaint. A police officer found Long parked along the side of Riverside Drive, trying to recharge his car's battery with a battery pack, according to the complaint.

