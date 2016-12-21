Jacob F. Richter, Janesville, WI

Jacob F. Richter, Janesville, WI

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Jacob F. Richter, age 87, of Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital, due to complications of pneumonia and kidney failure. He was born in Boscobel on January 13, 1929, the son of Anthony and Anna Marie Richter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Wed Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Wed Anonymous 3
janesville nude website Wed Anonymous 1
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,150

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC