Dennis Schulze is traveling from Wisconsin to Wrigley Field in Chicago for charity.
A devastating accident almost took Dennis Schulze's leg and almost took his life. The survivor, inspiration and lifelong Cubs fan is now traveling from Beloit, Wis., to Wrigley Field under his own power to raise money for five charities.
