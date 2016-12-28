Dennis Schulze is traveling from Wisc...

Dennis Schulze is traveling from Wisconsin to Wrigley Field in Chicago for charity.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

A devastating accident almost took Dennis Schulze's leg and almost took his life. The survivor, inspiration and lifelong Cubs fan is now traveling from Beloit, Wis., to Wrigley Field under his own power to raise money for five charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 3
janesville nude website Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC