Clinton Women's Club to Host Community Christmas Program

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Independent Register

The Clinton Women's Club is giving the Clinton area community a Christmas present! An "Evening of Music with the Gracyalny's-Adam, Teresa and Linda" will be held at the First Baptist Church beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. These accomplished musicians and singers will be performing mostly Christmas selections with some musical theatre songs mixed in. They are sure to entertain everyone in attendance.

