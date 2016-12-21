BJSO, Chordhawks adding some "pop" to your holidays

"No matter where you are in the world, everybody knows 'Silent Night' and 'Jingle Bells,'" said Edie Baran, interim director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. Along with those two holiday standards, this year's BJSO Holiday Pops Concert will include such favorites as "Sleigh Ride," "Joy to the World, "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing," and selections from the "Nutcracker" ballet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.