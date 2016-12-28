Beloit victim robbed at home, recovering from possible gunshot wound
Beloit Police say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, the 39-year-old man had just arrived at his home on the 800 block of Wisconsin. The gunman shot into the victim's door multiple times.
