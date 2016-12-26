Beloit teenager shot and killed last week identified
Authorities say he was the teen shot in the head last Friday on the 1600 block of Hackett Street and later died at a local hospital. He was one of two people shot in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w...
|Oct '16
|nodof
|12
|looking for monthly rental propriety
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC