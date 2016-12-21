Beloit man arrested on drug charges, ...

Beloit man arrested on drug charges, 12 felony bail jumping counts

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Channel3000

A Beloit man was arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges after an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics, according to a release. Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 622 1/2 Wisconsin Ave. as part of the Rock County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit's investigation into the sale of narcotics from the residence, officials said.

