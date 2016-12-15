150 volunteers find no new leads searching for missing Janesville man

Josh Berg of Janesville tapes a flyer to a poster at the start of the search Saturday for Joran White launched from Basics Food Cooperative in Janesville. Kathy Hickey of Janesville, right, examines the map to find a location to search with Andy Thompson of Beloit, left, on Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Basics Food Cooperative in Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.