Woman dies inside clothes donation bin
A transient woman apparently suffocated to death while diving into a clothing donation bin in downtown Redwood City this week, according to police. The 55-year-old woman was found half way inside a donation bin near a downtown Bank of America parking lot just after 6 a.m. Thursday, June 29, according to Redwood City police.
