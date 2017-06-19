VIDEO: Belmont apartment fire displaces couple
"Upon arrival, first responders found heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the second story of an apartment complex. Belmont firefighters, with assistance from units from the San Mateo, Foster City & San Carlos Fire Departments, were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it began and it was extinguished within 20 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May '17
|JustMe
|15
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC