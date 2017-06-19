Roads, sidewalks and parks top priorities for Belmont's budget

With a focus on road improvements, the Belmont City Council adopted a balanced budget last week for the 2017-18 fiscal year projecting $82.9 million in revenue and $81.1 million in expenditures while outlining other infrastructure projects that could be funded by the $3.4 million dedicated to the city's infrastructure. At its Tuesday meeting, the council decided to move $1.4 million generated in excess of the city's target reserve to bring its infrastructure fund to a total of $3.4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.