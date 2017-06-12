Nanny Arrested on DUI Suspicion After...

Nanny Arrested on DUI Suspicion After Hitting Child

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Evgeniya Martynova was arrested on DUI suspicion after driving through a fence and injuring a child at Cipriani Elementary School in Belmont. A San Mateo woman was arrested Monday in Belmont on suspicion of driving under the influence after she allegedly drove her vehicle through a fence at a school and injured a child, police said.

