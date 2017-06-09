Menlo Park city clerk poised to take same job in Redwood City

For the better part of the past decade, Pam Aguilar has been the behind-the-scenes workhorse keeping Menlo Park goings-on running smoothly. She's organized agenda packets, overseen elections, reviewed commission reports, responded to public records requests and - perhaps most impressively - managed to stay awake, friendly and helpful after Menlo Park City Council deliberations conclude, often well past midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.