Martins Beach gate closure seems to draw little sympathy in court

Surfers Nick Nayfack, of San Francisco, left, and Taletha Derrington, right of Belmont, go around a gate blocking Martin's Beach Road at Martin's Beach in San Mateo County, Calif., on Wednesday, September 24, 2014. A judge ruled on Wednesday, that property owner Vinod Khosla has to reopen the road that provides public access to the public beach.

