Martins Beach gate closure seems to d...

Martins Beach gate closure seems to draw little sympathy in court

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: SFGate

Surfers Nick Nayfack, of San Francisco, left, and Taletha Derrington, right of Belmont, go around a gate blocking Martin's Beach Road at Martin's Beach in San Mateo County, Calif., on Wednesday, September 24, 2014. A judge ruled on Wednesday, that property owner Vinod Khosla has to reopen the road that provides public access to the public beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) 8 hr Yelp the new Enron 95
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... 15 hr Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 15 Banger 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May '17 JustMe 15
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC