Early Morning Water Main Break on Monserat Ave.
An early morning water main break resulted in four homes being temporally evacuated and the loss of approximately 120,000 gallons of water. The water flowed for approximately 2 hours and repairs are currently under way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 7
|Crooks
|4
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Jo jo
|3
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May '17
|JustMe
|15
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC