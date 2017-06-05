Early Morning Water Main Break on Mon...

Early Morning Water Main Break on Monserat Ave.

Friday Jun 2

An early morning water main break resulted in four homes being temporally evacuated and the loss of approximately 120,000 gallons of water. The water flowed for approximately 2 hours and repairs are currently under way.

