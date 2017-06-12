City Manager's Weekly Update

City Manager's Weekly Update

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: City of Belmont

The City Manager's Weekly Update, June 16, 2017 is posted to the City's website and can be viewed by clicking here, Weekly Update .

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... 19 hr Banger 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Jo jo 3
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May '17 JustMe 15
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16) May '16 College of San Mateo 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC