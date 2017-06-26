Carlmont gym fire forces evacuation, no injuries
A fire caused about 50 people to be evacuated from the Carlmont High School gym in Belmont, but the blaze was extinguished Saturday, June 24, with no injuries, fire officials said. Firefighters and police officers responded to the high school at 1400 Alameda De Las Pulgas around 5:55 p.m. after getting a report of smoke.
