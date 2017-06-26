Carlmont gym fire forces evacuation, ...

Carlmont gym fire forces evacuation, no injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A fire caused about 50 people to be evacuated from the Carlmont High School gym in Belmont, but the blaze was extinguished Saturday, June 24, with no injuries, fire officials said. Firefighters and police officers responded to the high school at 1400 Alameda De Las Pulgas around 5:55 p.m. after getting a report of smoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 15 Banger 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May '17 JustMe 15
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC