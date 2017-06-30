Belmont robbery sparks shelter in place
Police are asking residents in a Belmont neighborhood to shelter in place this evening as they seek a robbery suspect. Police reported the incident, happening near the Carlmont Shopping Center located at 1049 Alameda de las Pulgas, on Twitter at 7:28 p.m. Residents on and around Calrmont Drive and the nearby Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School are being advised to stay indoors during the search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May '17
|JustMe
|15
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC