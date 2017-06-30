Belmont robbery sparks shelter in place

Police are asking residents in a Belmont neighborhood to shelter in place this evening as they seek a robbery suspect. Police reported the incident, happening near the Carlmont Shopping Center located at 1049 Alameda de las Pulgas, on Twitter at 7:28 p.m. Residents on and around Calrmont Drive and the nearby Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School are being advised to stay indoors during the search.

