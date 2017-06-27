Belmont police searching for robbery suspect running through drainpipe
Belmont police are searching for a robbery suspect running through a drainpipe under the Carlmont Shopping Center, and a shelter-in-place had been issued near Carlmont Drive, police said on Twitter. The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic man, about 20 years old, with a tattoo on the face.
