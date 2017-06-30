Belmont Man Injured During Marijuana ...

Belmont Man Injured During Marijuana Robbery

Wednesday Jun 28

This evening, a Belmont man was attacked and robbed in the parking lot of the Carlmont Shopping Center, while trying to sell marijuana. The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries and the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, fled is still outstanding.

