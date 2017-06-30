Belmont 2035 General Plan - " Draft E...

Belmont 2035 General Plan - " Draft EIR Released

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: City of Belmont

The City achieved a significant milestone for the 2035 General Plan Project. The Program-level Draft Environmental Impact Report has been released for public review and it covers four Draft planning documents: In printed form at the public counter of the Belmont Community Development Department-Permit Center at One Twin Pines Lane, Suite 110, Belmont, CA 94002 In electronic form via a USB flash drive; to request a flash drive, please contact Carlos de Melo, Community Development Director at 595-7440 or via email at [email protected] Comments on the DEIR may be submitted during the document review period, which begins Friday, June 30, 2017 and extends through Friday, August 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salvador Reyes-Aguilar Tue Unkown?ðŸ˜˜ 1
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May '17 JustMe 15
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC