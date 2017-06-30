Belmont 2035 General Plan - " Draft EIR Released

The City achieved a significant milestone for the 2035 General Plan Project. The Program-level Draft Environmental Impact Report has been released for public review and it covers four Draft planning documents: In printed form at the public counter of the Belmont Community Development Department-Permit Center at One Twin Pines Lane, Suite 110, Belmont, CA 94002 In electronic form via a USB flash drive; to request a flash drive, please contact Carlos de Melo, Community Development Director at 595-7440 or via email at [email protected] Comments on the DEIR may be submitted during the document review period, which begins Friday, June 30, 2017 and extends through Friday, August 18, 2017.

