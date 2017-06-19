Apartment Fire Displaces Couple
A fire this morning in Belmont displaced a couple from their apartment in the 1600 block of 5th Ave. There were no injuries and the fire was confined to one unit, with a second apartment sustaining smoke damage. On Monday, 6/19/17 at approximately 8:35 AM, Belmont Fire and Police units responded to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May '17
|JustMe
|15
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC