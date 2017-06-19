Apartment Fire Displaces Couple

A fire this morning in Belmont displaced a couple from their apartment in the 1600 block of 5th Ave. There were no injuries and the fire was confined to one unit, with a second apartment sustaining smoke damage. On Monday, 6/19/17 at approximately 8:35 AM, Belmont Fire and Police units responded to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.