A strong emphasis on equity': Superintedent James Lianides retiring from long education career

Monday Jun 12

Overcoming hurdles tied to offering equal opportunities for the wide variety of communities served by the Sequoia Union High School District are among the most taxing and rewarding challenges Jim Lianides faced as superintendent. The lifetime educator who will be retiring at the end of the school year has grappled since 2010 as the district's top administrator with the unique and complex issues raised through serving such a diverse set of students.

