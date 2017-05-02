San Carlos man pleads no contest to v...

San Carlos man pleads no contest to vehicular manslaughter

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

A 52-year-old San Carlos man faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced later this year for a DUI hit and run that left another man dead, prosecutors said. On Monday, Randall Scott Rubingh pleaded no contest to three felony counts: vehicular manslaughter under the influence of alcohol, driving causing injury, and hit and run involving injury.

