Plea deal on charges after high-speed...

Plea deal on charges after high-speed chase from Menlo Park to Belmont

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Almanac

A 19-year-old East Palo Alto man has pleaded no contest to two felonies - assault with a metal object and evading the police - following a high-speed chase from Menlo Park to Belmont, when he allegedly drove at speeds exceeding 100 mph and struck two police cars, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Francisco Nunez-Nepita was sentenced to nine months in county jail with 104 days of credit for time served and three years of supervised probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Tue LeMar 3
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Jo jo 3
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May 11 JustMe 15
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16) May '16 College of San Mateo 1
News East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16) May '16 Teacher Goodsomemore 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC