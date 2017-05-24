Plea deal on charges after high-speed chase from Menlo Park to Belmont
A 19-year-old East Palo Alto man has pleaded no contest to two felonies - assault with a metal object and evading the police - following a high-speed chase from Menlo Park to Belmont, when he allegedly drove at speeds exceeding 100 mph and struck two police cars, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Francisco Nunez-Nepita was sentenced to nine months in county jail with 104 days of credit for time served and three years of supervised probation.
