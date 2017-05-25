PG&E Gas Pipeline Replacement Project Slated to Move Forward Week of May 22nd
PG&E will begin work on Monday, May 22 to replace 3,700 feet of their gas pipeline on Ralston Avenue between Alameda de las Pulgas and Cipriani Boulevard. The replacement of a 4-inch pipeline with a 6-inch pipeline is part of an effort to increase capacity of Belmont's natural gas system.
