Officials eye community center collaboration: Belmont and school...
The new vision of Barrett Community Center in Belmont will begin taking shape as school and city officials are slated to soon begin crafting designs for a potential facility accommodating both agencies. The Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board of Trustees will receive an update on the joint initiative for the facility at 1835 Belburn Drive, off Ralston Avenue and just east of Alameda de las Pulgas, during a meeting Thursday, May 18. School officials have identified the site as a potential opportunity to build new classrooms for addressing the campus overcrowding generated through ongoing enrollment increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|ThatGirl
|18
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
|East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16)
|May '16
|Teacher Goodsomemore
|1
|Police Seek Information on Residential Burglar (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Sunedison solar company (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ky investor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC