No suspect IDa d in possible Fresno h...

No suspect IDa d in possible Fresno hate-crime slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fresno police Thursday said they are still trying to identify who killed Imer Eliu Alvarado, gunned down in an alley early Wednesday morning in southeast Fresno. But whether Alvarado was a transgender woman, as police said he appeared to be, has generated debate in the transgender community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... Mon Roscoe 7
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May 20 College of San Mateo 1
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May 11 JustMe 15
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16) May '16 College of San Mateo 1
News East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16) May '16 Teacher Goodsomemore 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC