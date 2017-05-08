Mobile Home Destroyed by Fire
A fire destroyed one mobile home and damaged three others Saturday evening, at the Belmont Trailer Park on Harbor Blvd. Firefighters from Belmont, San Mateo and Foster City responded to the blaze and worked together to keep the flames from spreading to more units. The resident of the unit where the fire began received non life-threatening injuries and the cause is under investigation.
