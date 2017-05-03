Measure I Advisory Committee Applications Now Being Accepted
Belmont voters approved Measure I, Belmont Streets and City Services Measure, a half-cent sales tax in November 2016. As part of the Measure I implementation process, the City of Belmont is seeking citizens to serve on the Measure I Citizen's Advisory Committee.
