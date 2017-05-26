Iron Gate stands the test of time: Belmont restaurant carries the...
Accented by steak, dessert and even a salad that can be set aflame with cognac for the finishing touch, the French continental menu that Demetrios Papas and Kaveh Abbaszadeh have developed at their sit-down restaurant at 1360 El Camino Real over the past 28 years keeps the tradition of white tablecloth dining and attentive service alive on the Peninsula. Having worked as a bus person, waiter and captain at several French and Italian continental restaurants before becoming the owner of the Iron Gate in 1989, Papas knows what goes into providing diners with a seamless dining experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Tue
|LeMar
|3
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Jo jo
|3
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
|East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16)
|May '16
|Teacher Goodsomemore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC