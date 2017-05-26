Iron Gate stands the test of time: Belmont restaurant carries the...

Accented by steak, dessert and even a salad that can be set aflame with cognac for the finishing touch, the French continental menu that Demetrios Papas and Kaveh Abbaszadeh have developed at their sit-down restaurant at 1360 El Camino Real over the past 28 years keeps the tradition of white tablecloth dining and attentive service alive on the Peninsula. Having worked as a bus person, waiter and captain at several French and Italian continental restaurants before becoming the owner of the Iron Gate in 1989, Papas knows what goes into providing diners with a seamless dining experience.

