Etana to go on first solo tour since ...

Etana to go on first solo tour since leaving VP

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Gleaner

After completing a recent tour of the United Kingdom with Grammy-winning group Morgan Heritage, reggae singer Etana is gearing up to hit the road again as she announced the dates for her Reggae Forever North American Tour, set to kick off this summer. The tour will mark her first solo tour since the artiste went independent after ending her contract with VP Records back in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) Thu ThatGirl 18
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May 11 JustMe 15
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16) May '16 College of San Mateo 1
News East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16) May '16 Teacher Goodsomemore 1
News Police Seek Information on Residential Burglar (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
Sunedison solar company (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ky investor 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC