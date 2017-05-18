Etana to go on first solo tour since leaving VP
After completing a recent tour of the United Kingdom with Grammy-winning group Morgan Heritage, reggae singer Etana is gearing up to hit the road again as she announced the dates for her Reggae Forever North American Tour, set to kick off this summer. The tour will mark her first solo tour since the artiste went independent after ending her contract with VP Records back in March.
